Rutgers to Rename Iconic Newark Building for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Supreme Court justice, a former Rutgers Law professor, died in September

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic attorney and Supreme Court justice who passed away last September, will have a fixture of Newark's skyline renamed in her honor, Rutgers University said Thursday.

The university's Board of Governors voted to rename the 17-story neoclassical residential building at 15 Washington Street as Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall in honor of the jurist, who taught at Rutgers Law from 1963 to 1972.

The building, which formerly housed the law school, is now home to 330 undergraduate, graduate and law students, and also serves as the home of Rutgers-Newark's chancellor.

“When I think of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I hope future generations will understand her perseverance, her clear-eyed pursuit of justice and equity, and her care for those people who are often seen as voiceless or without history,” Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway said in a statement.

Ginsburg's daughter Jane, herself a law professor, noted that Rutgers was one of the few places that would hire a woman to teach law in the 1960s.

“It is particularly appropriate that the university that gave Mother her start in law teaching would commemorate that association in such a tangible way," she said in a statement.

The building faces Newark's Washington Park, which is also in the process of being renamed, to Harriet Tubman Square.

