New Jersey

Rutgers Alerts Campus Community to 2 Sex Assaults on Back-to-Back Nights

Investigators believe the attacker entered the New Brunswick residence through an unlocked window

By NBC New York Staff

A series of sexual attacks against women affiliated with Rutgers University has police stepping up their presence both off and on campus.

Campus officials sent a warning to students after two women living off Central Avenue in New Brunswick were sexually assaulted in the middle of the night over Halloween weekend. The attacks occurred Saturday and Sunday mornings at the same house, police said.

The first attack happened around 3 a.m. Saturday after police said the intruder entered through an unlocked window and assaulted a woman sleeping inside.

The next night, around 2 a.m., police said a man returned to the same residence through the window and assaulted a different woman sleeping inside. She chased him out of their home.

A description from the second attack has investigators looking for a man about 5'8" who wore a yellow hooded sweatshirt at the time of the attack.

The third incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the student union, a few blocks away. The description of the suspect in that case was different from the off-campus attacks.

The school sent a warning to students asking anyone with information to reach out to the New Brunswick Police Department, and said campus police would increasing their presence off campus. Detectives obtained surveillance video from the owner of a nearby restaurant, who said it may help lead to an arrest.

