‘Ready to Take on the World And Win': Photo of Kindergarten Girl at Graduation Goes Viral

Rising first grader Taylor Sims is going places.

In a photo that is going viral on Facebook, Taylor, 6, is seen at her kindergarten graduation ceremony in Bastrop, Louisiana. Dressed in a royal blue cap and gown and slightly heeled sandals, Taylor sits with her legs crossed and her back perfectly straight. Her determined facial expression matches her poised body language.

“She’s alert and ready!!! She looks as if she just graduated Harvard and is about to choose 5 bomb jobs--each making over $200,000 a year,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “She looks like she’s ready to take on the world and win!”

Several remarked that Taylor could be the next president of the United States.

Taylor’s mom, Lexii Sims, who shared the graduation picture on May 24, describes her daughter as being "outspoken." She's also a "tough cookie," according to Sims.

“She’s got sass to her — and she always has," Sims tells TODAY.com. “She lives in her truth.”

Sims adds that Taylor, who was born six weeks premature, is a “natural fighter.” Sims recalls how hospital staff initially predicted Taylor would need to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Literally, the next morning I got a knock on the door, they’re like, ‘Taylor can go home with you,’” Sims says.

As of now, Taylor aspires to be a princess who owns her own hair salon. But she’s also expressed interest in becoming a police officer or paramedic. Sims could see Taylor modeling on a runway one day.

“As soon as you pull out a camera, she’s going to give you a pose,” Sims says, with a laugh.

Brittany Higginbotham, Taylor’s kindergarten teacher at the Beekman Charter School, can’t wait to see what the future holds for her former student.

“Taylor is a child who is confident, strong-willed and resilient,” Higginbotham tells TODAY.com. “Taylor has never been afraid to have fun, show her personality or to stand up for what she believes in.”

