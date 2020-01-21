impeachment

Read: House Managers’ Reply to Trump’s Impeachment Trial Brief

The House managers for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate on Tuesday filed a reply to the trial memorandum written by the president's legal team.

"President Trump’s view that he cannot be held accountable, except in an election he seeks to fix in his favor, underscores the need for the Senate to exercise its solemn constitutional duty to remove President Trump from office," they group of seven Democratic lawmakers wrote. "If the Senate does not convict and remove President Trump, he will have succeeded in placing himself above the law. Each Senator should set aside partisanship and politics and hold President Trump accountable to protect our national security and democracy."

Read the filing below. (If you're reading this on our app, please click here).

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDonald Trump
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us