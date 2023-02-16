Proud Boys' Lawyers Plan to Subpoena Donald Trump in Seditious Conspiracy Trial

Defense attorneys for five Proud Boys leaders intend to call former President Donald Trump to testify as a witness in their clients’ ongoing seditious conspiracy trial.

Lawyers for Joe Biggs, a Proud Boys organizer from Florida, unveiled a subpoena on Thursday that would compel Trump’s appearance in March and said they would seek the Justice Department’s assistance with serving Trump.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It remains unclear if the attorneys' effort will succeed, however. The defense team will have to deal with the logistical difficulties of serving a former president and current presidential candidate. Trump could also move to quash the subpoena, leading to more litigation.

