Possible Meteor Spotted in Skies Over South Florida

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade and Broward

Residents across South Florida saw quite the bright light over the sky late Monday night from a possible meteor.

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade County and in the Broward County city of Parkland around 10 p.m.

Officials have not confirmed if the light was a meteor or a different source.

According to NASA, a meteor occurs when a meteoroid — a small piece of an asteroid or comet — burns up when entering Earth's atmosphere, creating a streak of light.

Officials have not said if the bright light had to do with the asteroid 2021 GW4 that was expected to pass extremely close — just around 12,313 miles from Earth's surface — on Monday.

