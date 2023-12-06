Crime and Courts

Multiple victims reported, suspect dead following shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

During the active shooter situation, the university, in a social media post, told those on campus to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT"

By Associated Press

Police said a suspect was found dead Wednesday as officers responded to what officials of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, called a “confirmed active shooter” on campus.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Las Vegas police posted on X that a suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Food and Drug Administration 58 mins ago

FDA is inspecting plant in Ecuador that made lead-tainted fruit pouches

prescription drugs 2 hours ago

These programs put unused prescription drugs in the hands of patients in need

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us