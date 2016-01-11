Teen Says Chester County Pastor Raped, Impregnated Her

The West Whiteland Township Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a pastor wanted for rape and related charges after a teenage girl said she is pregnant with the 33-year-old man's child.

Jacob Malone of Exton, Pennsylvania is wanted after the victim came forward saying she met Malone at a church in Arizona where he was a pastor when she was 12 years old. When the victim was 17, Malone contacted her and invited her to stay with him and his family in Minnesota, where he was a pastor, said West Whiteland Police.

While staying with Malone's family, the victim says Malone began trying to have inappropriate contact with her. In July 2014, Malone moved his family to Chester County where he he began working as a pastor in the county, and invited the victim to live with him again, investigators said.

The victim reported that Malone began sexually assaulting her in the fall, giving her alcohol on two occasions. During one of those occasions, the victim alleges Malone molested her after she became intoxicated.

The teen told police she is pregnant with Malone's child, said investigators.

Police believe that Malone is aware of the warrant and is attempting to avoid apprehension. He may have fled the state.

Anybody with information on Malone’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Whiteland Township Police Department at 610-692-5100. Persons wishing to stay anonymous can leave a message on the tip line at 610-594-9057. Anyone who sees Malone should call 911.