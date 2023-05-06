Witnesses Say They Sheltered in Stores at Texas Outlet Mall During Shooting

Police are investigating reports of an active shooter at outlet mall in Allen, Texas Saturday, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The shooting was reported at Allen Premium Outlets in the suburb of Dallas.

.@ATFDallas ATF personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX. Allen Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ntQXLIK4bs — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) May 6, 2023

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured, but at least two witnesses told NBCDFW that they saw people hurt.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Hundreds of people were evacuated and were being kept in a parking lot across from the mall, waiting for someone to pick them up or being allowed back to their cars.

Witnesses described moments of terror as they sheltered inside stores for as long as an hour before they were evacuated.

One man, who said he was an employee of a store at the mall, told NBCDFW he and a co-worker saw bullets hitting the columns in front of the shop, and ducked to the ground. They managed to make it to a back room, where they barricaded themselves.

They described seeing who they believed to be the gunman, wearing a mask and police-like attire.

Bullet holes could be seen in cars in the mall parking lot as well as storefronts.

The shooting drew a large law enforcement presence from several federal, state and local agencies.

In a written statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said he was aware of the shooting and offering the state's assistance in investigating the shooting.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Abbott said. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

The outlet mall has about 120 stores, and appears to have been very busy on Saturday afternoon.

The Allen Police Department posted on its social media accounts to avoid the area until further updates.

Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update. — Allen Police Department (@Allen_Police) May 6, 2023

Please check back and refresh for updates.