Police investigating mysterious deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans found outside Missouri home where they watched game

Police are looking into the mysterious deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans who went to a home to watch a game against the Los Angeles Chargers and never returned home.

The three men went to the home on the 5200 block NW 83rd Terrace in Kansas City on Jan. 7 to watch the game, a family member said. Two days later, the fiancée of one of the men went to the home looking for him. She called the police, who confirmed there was a body on the back porch.

"Upon further investigation, officers located two other dead bodies in the back yard," the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement.

The men were identified as Ricky Johnson, 38, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37. The three men were friends since high school, Stephanie Walling, Johnson’s niece, said. She was not familiar with the resident of the home where the men were watching the game until their bodies were found in the backyard on Jan. 9, she said.

There were "no obvious signs of foul play" seen at or near where the men were found, police said. No arrests have been made in connection to the deaths.

