Cops in NJ Search for Skateboarding Man Who Sucker-Punched Senior Citizen Unconscious

The incident occured on a busy street in broad daylight

Police in New Jersey's largest city is asking the public in helping them identify a man on a skateboard who they say sucker-punched a senior citizen unconscious on a busy street in broad daylight Monday.

At about 10 a.m. police responded to Ferry Street near Merchant Street in the Ironbound neighborhood on a call of an injured person.

According to police, a man riding a skateboard punched an older man who was walking in the area. The victim was knocked unconscious and was transported to University Hospital for treatment, police say, adding that he is in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hooded sweater, beige pants and red sneakers, accordin to police.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

