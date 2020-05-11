Kobe Bryant

Pilot in Kobe Bryant Crash Wasn’t Responsible for Deaths, Pilot’s Brother Says

The documents were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court

General view of the scene of the helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, that left nine dead, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
The brother of the pilot who was at the helm in the helicopter crash in January that killed Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, claimed in court documents filed Monday that the pilot shouldn’t be held responsible for the incident.

The pilot, Ara George Zobayan, was also also killed in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.

The documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in response to a wrongful death suit from the NBA star’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, claimed that Kobe Bryant knew of the risks of flying in a helicopter and chose to anyway.

