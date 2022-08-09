Woodbridge Township

One Dead, Nearly 2 Dozen Hurt After Bus Overturns in NJ Turnpike Crash: Police

By Brian Thompson

At least one person died and nearly two dozen others were injured, five seriously, when a bus overturned in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to state police.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening in Woodbridge Township, on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway, New Jersey State Police said. There was one other vehicle involved, a car, but the circumstances of the crash were still under investigation.

One person died and there were multiple injuries, police confirmed, with about 20 people hurt. At least five suffered serious injuries, including the driver of the bus. Police said that no one in the car was injured.

Two of those injured in the crash were airlifted to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

It was not clear what may have caused the bus crash, and an investigation was ongoing. The outer lanes near the incident were still shut down as of 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

