Ohio couple born on same day have twins on their birthday

An Ohio couple with the same birthday will be sharing their annual celebration with two more people from now on.

Jose Ervin Jr. and his fiancée, Scierra Blair, celebrated their birthday on Aug. 18 by welcoming newborn twins Jose Ervin III and his slightly younger sister A-ria, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

For their family, that day each year will now include a lot of cake, presents and birthday song renditions.

“We can just do one big celebration, do it all at one time, and that would be beautiful,” Ervin told People.

Blair's due date was not until the end of the month, but she was told by her doctor on Aug. 17 that she needed to go to the hospital for a cesarean section because one of the babies was in a breech position, according to People.

After arriving at the hospital at around 4:30 p.m., and ensuring there was no further risk involved, Ervin asked the soon-to-be mother of his children if she could hold out until after midnight so all four family members will have been born on the same day, per People.

“Since she was in good health and wasn’t stressed, and the kids were in good health and weren’t stressed, I thought, 'Why not wait?'” Ervin told People.

Jose was born at 12:35 a.m. and A-ria followed one minute later, with each weighing in at just over five pounds. That made their mom's 32nd birthday and their dad's 31st birthday a very memorable one.

"Best birthday present ever," Ervin said.