North Korea May Be Prepping Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile Test, Experts Warn

U.S. weapons experts say they believe North Korea may be preparing to test a new strategic weapon system, NBC News reports.

The experts, led by Dr. Victor Cha of the Center for Strategic and International Studies “Beyond Parallel” website, posted new satellite images taken Friday. They believe the photos show a submersible test stand barge.

“This looks like they are certainly preparing to do an SLBM test for the first time," said Cha, an NBC News contributor on Asian affairs. "Kim Jong Un has been talking about unveiling a new strategic weapon and this may be it. There’s been a lot of activity around this one site where the test barge is located."

Such a development would vastly expand Kim Jong Un’s arsenal and defy President Donald Trump’s threshold requirements for continued engagement with the U.S.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.