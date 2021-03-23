North Korea

North Korea Fired at Least One Missile Over the Weekend, US Officials Say

It marks the first report of such activity since Joe Biden was sworn in as president

People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a file image at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The South Korean government is looking into unconfirmed reports saying North Korean leader Kim is in fragile condition after surgery.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

North Korea fired at least one missile over the weekend, two U.S. officials told NBC News Tuesday.

It marks the first report of such activity since Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

Officials declined to say what type of missile was fired or where it landed. It was unclear why South Korea’s government had yet to comment on the missile launch. Officials in Seoul typically issue statements after North Korean missile or nuclear tests, and the North Korean government has been known to brag about them, as well.

Asked by reporters what he could say about the incident, Biden said, "We have learned that nothing much has changed."

This article tagged under:

North KoreaSouth KoreaBiden Administration
