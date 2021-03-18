NJT to Start Rewards Program Where Riders Can Earn Deals at Local Businesses

What to Know NJ Transit announced Thursday that it will launch NJT REWARDS, the new and free rewards program pilot where riders earn points towards purchases at participating local businesses.

NJ Transit announced Thursday that it will launch NJT REWARDS -- a free loyalty program pilot where riders earn points towards purchases at participating local businesses.

In addition to benefiting NJ Transit customers, NJT REWARDS is designed to support businesses across the state.

Customers can join the rewards program starting April 5 through the NJ Transit mobile app and begin earning points. These points can be redeemed for deals at participating local shops, restaurants, attractions and participating national chains.

“We’re very excited about NJT REWARDS,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said in a statement. “The program is another way to enhance the experience for our customers and, hopefully, encourage more people to return to transit. We also think NJT REWARDS is a great way to partner with and support local businesses working to recover from the pandemic, while adding value for our customers.”

Among the participating businesses and attractions is Liberty Science Center -- an interactive science museum and learning center located in Jersey City.

Paul Marsh, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Liberty Science Center, said the center was "excited" to partner with NJ Transit for the rewards program.

"Thousands of our guests and members travel on NJ Transit to visit the Science Center regularly, and the new loyalty program will be a great expansion of our long partnership," Marsh's statement reads in part.

Blu Grotto Ristorante -- an Italian restaurant located in Oceanport, New Jersey -- is also participating in the rewards program.

Elvin Kehres, the general manager of the restaurant said: “This program will help to bring new customers to local business and help the local economy as well. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with NJ Transit.”

Customers can begin signing up for the program on April 5. To become an NJT REWARDS member, customers must purchase rail, bus and light rail tickets through their NJ Transit Mobile App during the pilot. Access Link customers will also be able to join.

Merchants are also invited to join and participate as a partner in the NJT REWARDS program regardless of the size of their business, according to NJ Transit. Interested businesses can register beginning today at njtrewards.com/partner.

This latest initiative comes at a time when public transportation has seen a significant dip in ridership as more and more people are working from home due to the ongoing pandemic.