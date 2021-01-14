NJ Ramps Up State Capitol Security Amid Threat of Unrest Leading Up to Inauguration

New Jersey Homeland Security is asking individuals to report any threats seen or heard as state capitals around the country are on high alert for potential protests and unrest leading up to Inauguration Day.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are trying to prevent attacks like the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The police chief for Washington D.C. has increased the number of National Guard troops protecting the nation's capital to 20,000 members, many of whom are from the tri-state. The NYPD was also sending officers.

Inside the Capitol Building, many members of the National Guard were spending the night — a show of force that comes on the heels of an attempted insurrection.

"Certainly this time last year, we didn't expect to be in this situation — even last week we didn't expect to be starting this early," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

President Donald J. Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

There have been threats of armed protests throughout the U.S., targeting state capitals — including the State House in Trenton. New Jersey Homeland Security Director Jared Maples said that they were taking "proactive steps to halt possible attempts at violence" ahead of the calls for the march on Jan. 17.

Earlier in the week, the FBI sent a memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols starting Jan. 16. The memo also says an armed group has threatened to travel to Washington, D.C., the same day and stage an uprising if Congress removes President Donald Trump from office, according to a senior law enforcement official.

While the memo discusses possible threats discussed by online actors for Jan. 16 through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, it doesn’t mean that law enforcement agencies expect violent mass protests or confrontations in every state, NBC News reported.

There have already been more than 70 arrests stemming from last week's violent protests, and federal prosecutors have opened more than 170 cases. A few of the arrests of those involved in the siege on the Capitol have occurred in the tri-state.

An MTA worker from New York was charged with with trespassing on federal government property and with impeding the orderly function of government for his role in the Capitol riot. Will Pepe, who worked at a railyard in Brewster, was suspended by the agency after taking a sick day to attend the violent protest. He was released on bond, and has been ordered to stay away from D.C.

The son of a Brooklyn judge was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning for his fur-clad participation in the Capitol Hill riots. Aaron Mostofsky, 34, faces four charges, including felony theft of government property and unlawful entry. He could receive penalties up to 10 years in prison.

A New Jersey man who says he was standing next to a woman when she was fatally shot during the U.S. Capitol building riots is now charged in connection with last week's breach. Thomas Baranyi, 28, was arrested Tuesday night by the FBI and charged with disorderly or disruptive conduct

President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday urging no violence at any possible inauguration protests. Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also issued a stern warning, saying there will be "no tolerance whatsoever for any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transition of power on January 20th that our Constitution calls for."

In a White House video released after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday, Trump said he condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol riot. “I want to be very clear,” Trump said. “I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week, violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country, and no place in our movement.”

President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington, something he became known for during his days as a senator, for his inauguration because of security concerns.