Nick Cannon honors late son Zen during daughter Halo's birthday

Nick Cannon is sharing the love with his angelic family.

The Masked Singer host—who is dad to 12 kids—reunited with Alyssa Scott to celebrate their baby girl Halo's first birthday Dec. 14.

"Such a gorgeous and amazing Winter One-derland for our sweet Halo Marie!!" Cannon shared on Instagram Dec. 19. "Her 1 year birthday celebration was one-derful!!!"

While Cannon knows that love don't cost a thing, he credited "Super Mom" Alyssa for doing an "awesome job" planning the bash.

"Halo had a ball with everything and will always have these memories to look back on," the rapper wrote. "You're the best!"

During the festivities, the "Wild 'n Out" star also took a moment to honor the couple's 5-month-old son Zen—who tragically died of brain cancer in December 2021—as well as Alyssa's daughter Zeela from a prior relationship.

"Zeela, Zen and Halo are so lucky or as I say 'Divinely Aligned' to have you as such an amazing and thoughtful Mother," Cannon added. "Happy birthday again Halo! Daddy loves you!"

Nick Cannon's Family Photo Album

The post accompanied pics from Halo's birthday photo shoot, in which Cannon and Alyssa were seen carrying their daughter, clad in a pink onesie with a snowflake graphic, while snow magically fell around them.

It's not the only milestone moment Cannon has shared with his kids lately. Last month, he kicked off the holiday season during a Christmas photo shoot with Brittany Bell and their kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 14 months.

"The Holidays are here!!" Nick, 43, wrote on Instagram, with Brittany adding on her feed, "Welp—I call them THE WILD WILD BEST. You roll with the moments."