NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Avoids Surgery, Could Return for 49ers' Playoff Run

There is a chance the final chapter of Jimmy Garoppolo's 2022 NFL season has not been written.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing sources, that doctors concluded Garoppolo did not suffer a Lisfranc injury in his left foot and will not need surgery. He reportedly could return in seven-to-eight weeks, which puts his timeline for a potential comeback as soon as the Divisional Round of the postseason.

Sources: Doctors concluded today that 49ers' QB Jimmy Garoppolo does not need foot surgery, it is not a Lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks, making him a potential playoff contributor. pic.twitter.com/beYu1Pa9KU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Garoppolo suffered the foot injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday when his left foot was pinned underneath Dolphins defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips on a first-quarter sack.

It was announced after the game that Garoppolo would need season-ending surgery on his foot, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the quarterback was seeking multiple opinions from foot specialists before making the final call.

“Some specialist has to finalize it, so we don’t want to give you any false information," Shanahan said Monday. "But they’re discussing all of those things. We’re feeling like it’s starting to get better than [a Lisfranc fracture]. So, we’ll see when we get the official information.”

The 49ers currently hold the fourth seed in the NFC, meaning they would host a playoff game at Levi's Stadium in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. If Garoppolo stays on this current timeline, San Francisco would need to win that game to advance to the Divisional Round -- the earliest the quarterback could return.

Without Garoppolo, the 49ers are entrusting rookie Brock Purdy to carry the load under center. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, will start his first career game Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers' plan to journey to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII still heavily relies on Purdy's ability to keep the team on the winning path. But Garoppolo returning for a playoff game -- or two, or three -- is no longer out of the question.

