New York man charged with murder after allegedly shooting infant daughter with a crossbow

Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, had allegedly gotten into an argument with his wife and fired a bolt at her while she was holding their 3-month-old daughter, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office

By Mirna Alsharif and Josh Cradduck | NBC News

A New York man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting his 3-month-old infant daughter with a crossbow Monday morning, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in Colesville at around 5:14 a.m. following reports that an infant and a woman had been shot with a crossbow.

According to a preliminary investigation, Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, had allegedly gotten into an argument with his wife and fired a bolt at her while she was holding their 3-month-old daughter, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The broadhead bolt hit the baby in the upper torso and exited near her armpit before hitting her mother in the chest.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

