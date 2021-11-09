New Jersey to Ban Cosmetics Products Tested on Animals in 2022

What to Know Stores in New Jersey will soon have to remove animal-tested cosmetic products from their shelves, according to a new law signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Stores in New Jersey will soon have to remove animal-tested cosmetic products from their shelves, according to a new law signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The governor signed into law a bill, which had unanimous support, that sets to ban the sale of cosmetic products tested on animals in the state.

"No [person or] manufacturer shall sell or offer for sale in the State any cosmetic that was developed or manufactured using an animal test, if the test was conducted or contracted by the manufacturer or any supplier of the manufacturer on or after [January 1]," the piece of legislation S-1726/A-795 reads.

However, the law does list exceptions. Some of the exceptions include if the testing is required by a federal or state regulator, if an ingredient is widely-used and irreplaceable, if there is a specific human health problem associated with the ingredient and the need to conduct an animal test on the ingredient is justified and supported by a research protocol, or if there is no accepted alternate way to test the product.

The law will go into effect March 1, 2022. It does not apply to items tested before the effective date of Jan. 1, 2020 even if the product is sold after that date.

Murphy signed the bill along with dozens of others Monday.