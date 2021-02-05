psilocybin

New Jersey Loosens Penalty for Possession of Magic Mushrooms

US Magic Mushrooms Oakland
Richard Vogel/AP

New Jersey has loosened the penalty for anyone in possession of psilocybin, a psychedelic better known as magic mushrooms.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law on Thursday, downgrading possession of one ounce or less from a third-degree crime to a disorderly persons offense. New Jersey is the latest state that has moved to lessen the penalty for psilocybin, just a few months after Oregon passed a measure legalizing controlled, therapeutic use of the mushrooms.

The reclassification lessens penalty to $1,000 fine or a 6-month sentence, rather than steeper drug penalties of 3-5 years in prison.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Virus Updates: Yankee Stadium Opens as Vaccination Site; Volunteers Help Elders Book COVID Shots

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Biden to Head to Delaware as CDC Recommends Avoiding Travel

Colorado was the first state to decriminalize mushrooms back in 2019 but a handful of cities around the country have also moved to end arrests.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Meanwhile, New Jersey voters last year chose to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use. Lawmakers sent Murphy a bill to set up the marketplace and overhaul criminal justice law concerning marijuana, though he still has not signed it amid a disagreement with lawmakers over how to handle prosecutions for those under 21.

“This hasn’t been an easy fight, nor has it happened as quickly as I would have liked, but we are in a better place, a smarter place, and a more just place than ever before," Murphy said during his State of the State speech last month.

With No Progress in Therapy, NYC Couple Turns to Psychedelics for Help

This article tagged under:

psilocybinNew Jerseyrecreational marijuana
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us