marines

US military helicopter with 5 Marines on board goes missing in Southern California

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rescue teams are searching for a U.S. military helicopter carrying five Marines that was reported missing while on a flight to Southern California.

The five marines were traveling on the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, when it was reported "overdue" Tuesday, the Marine Corps said. The missing Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is headquartered in Miramar.

The San Diego County Sheriff's confirmed they were requested to help search for the missing helicopter near Interstate 8 and Kitchen Creek Road in East County.

The last known location of the helicopter came from a ping to Cal Fire's dispatch center at about 11:30 a.m., Capt. Mike Cornette said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Cal Fire sent several engines and an ambulance to the area overnight. Cornette said crews walked through tough terrain to reach the last known location, but did not find any signs of the helicopter.

Additional resources were sent at daybreak Wednesday, including members of SDSO, Cal Fire San Diego, Border Patrol and the California Civil Air Patrol. Drones and other surveillance technology are being used in the search, Cornete said.

Crews have "limited access to the area, its muddy, steep terrain, snowing out, many of our vehicles that are going out there have a chance of getting stuck," Cornette said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Super Bowl 58 39 mins ago

Artists you forgot performed at the Super Bowl

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Jury foreperson in Jennifer Crumbley trial speaks out about guilty verdict: ‘There was an undeniable weight'

The crews are in coordination with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Cornette said.

The search comes as San Diego is experiencing a winter storm that has produced heavy rain since Tuesday night and has brought several inches of snow to our local mountains.

The CH-53E Super Stallion is the heavy-lift helicopter used by Marines around the world. It is capable of rapidly transporting troops and equipment from ship-to-shore: launching amphibious assaults, facilitating logistics and maintenance, providing sustainment and supplies, and equipping the warfighter for mission success, according to the Navy.

A U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter manuevers in position during training exercise with Philippine Marines September 20, 2013 in Cavite province, Philippines.
Photo by Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images
A U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter maneuvers in position during a training exercise with Philippine Marines on September 20, 2013, in Cavite province, Philippines.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

marines
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us