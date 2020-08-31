TACO BELL

More Than $100K Raised for Girls Who Needed Taco Bell WiFi to Do Schoolwork

The photo posted to Instagram last week has sparked an online fundraising campaign as it highlighted the “digital divide” for low income students

In this March 30, 2020, file photo, an exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada.
More than $115,000 has been raised for a migrant family in California after a photo was shared on social media of two girls using WiFi at a Taco Bell to complete schoolwork, highlighting the "digital divide" for low-income students, NBC News reports.

The photo posted to Instagram last week has sparked an online fundraising campaign for the family. Kevin de León, president pro tempore of the California Senate, also shared the photo on his own social media, noting 40 percent of Latinos don’t have internet access.

"This is California, home to Silicon Valley ... but where the digital divide is as deep as ever," León tweeted.

NBC News was not able to identify the family but confirmed with Salinas City Elementary School District that the girls are students in the district.

