Sen. Menendez's campaign drops $2 million on legal fees for corruption trial

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's campaign has spent $2 million on defense and legal fees during his corruption case, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

The "Menendez For Senate" campaign gave the large payment to the Paul Hastings law firm on April 1, and was labeled as "legal services."

The FEC filing shows a total of $2,120,826.43 spent by the Menendez campaign. Additional expenditures include two payments to Haystack ID — one for $24,938.30 on April 25 and another for $39,648.58 on April 18. Haystack ID is a data services company used by law firms.

Other expenses show a $464.24 bill to the 116 Club in Washington and a $563.96 payment to Safelite Auto Glass.

Menendez’s federal criminal trial began May 13 and is expected to last through early July. Menendez and two businessmen are on trial for an alleged bribery scheme where the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, stand accused of taking cash and gold bars.

Menendez and his wife have both pleaded not guilty. She will be tried separately later this summer as she is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Two other businessmen have pleaded not guilty and are also standing trial. A third has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify soon.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Menendez Legal Defense Fund raised $188,925.00 according to IRS Form 8872. It is legal to use campaign funds to pay for a legal defense, experts say.

A spokesperson for Menendez did not immediately return a request for comment. The senator's attorney Adam Fee, with the Paul Hastings firm, also did not return requests for comment.