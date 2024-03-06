mega millions

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $687 million after another drawing without a big winner

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million

By Staff reports

NBC News

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $687 million after no one beat the odds Tuesday night.

The winning numbers for the $650 million Mega Millions jackpot were: 2, 49, 50, 61, 70, and the gold ball 14. The Megaplier was 2x.

The jackpot is now $687 million for Friday's drawing. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which is currently estimated at $332.3 million, before taxes.

This is only the seventh time in the game's history that the grand prize has reached such an amount.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

mega millionslottery
