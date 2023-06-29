McDonald's

McDonald's tweets priceless response to viral ‘Grimace Shake' trend on TikTok

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A recent TikTok trend involving the limited-time "Grimace Birthday Shake" being offered at McDonald's has drawn widespread attention, including from the fast food giant themselves.

Earlier this month, McDonald's rolled out the milkshake in a nostalgia-driven campaign honoring one of the franchises characters often seen at children's birthday parties hosted at a restaurant.

As many across the country have rushed to their local McDonald's to try the shake out, some on social media have shared a rather "grim" interpretation of the shake's supposed effects.

@guaquamolininjabenis

He will be grim-missed #grimaceshake #mcdonalds #trending

♬ Grimacing Sounds - Jon & Eli
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
@snackgoon

This new McDonalds #grimace shake made me feel weird #grimaceshake #grimacebirthday

♬ original sound - Gooner

Several users on TikTok have shown them drinking the purple-tinted milkshake before showing them appear to be dead in the next sequence.

The trend has picked up enough to catch the attention of McDonald's themselves, even if McDonald's maybe wishes otherwise.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

world news

Extreme temperatures has killed at least 112 in Mexico so far this year, almost triple 2022 figures

Art and Culture

This minuscule handbag sold for $63,000. Here's why.

The shake became available at participating McDonald's locations on June 12, and will remain while supplies last.

As far as what the milkshake actually tastes like, a sweet vanilla-forward berry flavor was described by some who tried it.

This article tagged under:

McDonald'sMcDonald’s
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us