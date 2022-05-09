New Jersey

Man Throws Money Into the Air for Shoppers to Grab at NJ Mall on Mother's Day

Just as he appeared out of nowhere to shower goodwill upon shoppers, the woman who recorded the unusually nice gesture said he "disappeared, like Santa Claus"

By Checkey Beckford

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a rainy Mother's Day throughout the tri-state on Sunday, but what fell on shoppers in one New Jersey mall wasn't precipitation — it was cash.

The money rained down upon shoppers at the Freehold Raceway Mall during the afternoon. It's not known how much was so generously shared, but a man was seen for about a minute throwing bills into the air from the second floor in the unusually kind gesture.

"We were just like literally shocked for a minute...a lot of people were mainly shocked. Like, wow, this is actually happening," said Sarah Mostafa, who filmed what was going on as she was in line at Starbucks.

She said that others who weren't as stunned were going and picking up the apparently free money.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I just thought it was a good moment to capture someone doing something good for a change," Mostafa said. "It was just really, really sweet, I think. He was like, 'Happy Mother's Day!' and started showering money."

The man didn't state his name or why he was just giving away money. Mostafa said that another woman in line, possibly a worker at the mall, told her he's done the same thing on other holidays.

NBC New York reached out to the mall about whether they had any clue as to the man's identity, but the mall did not immediately respond.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Russia-Ukraine War 14 mins ago

Russia Pounds Odesa as Civilian Bodies Uncovered Elsewhere

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 46 mins ago

Crucial NATO Decisions Expected in Finland, Sweden This Week

But just as he appeared out of nowhere to shower goodwill upon shoppers, Mostafa said he "disappeared, like Santa Claus."

This article tagged under:

New Jerseymother's dayGOOD NEWS
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us