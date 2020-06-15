New Mexico

Man Shot During Demonstration Over Conquistador Statue in New Mexico

In a video of the rally, shots could be heard as protesters tried to remove the statue

This bronze statue of Don Juan de Oñate leading a group of Spanish settlers from an area near what is now Ciudad Chihuahua, Mexico, to what was then the northern most province of New Spain in 1598 stands outside the Albuquerque Museum in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, June 12, 2020.
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

A man was shot Monday evening at a demonstration where protesters planned to topple a conquistador statue in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who had been shot or how serious his injuries were. The Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement that one person was taken to a hospital.

video of the protest appeared to show police holding multiple people on the street near the Albuquerque Museum, where protesters were planning to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate, NBC affiliate KOB reported.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Supreme Court 14 hours ago

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ People Protected From Job Discrimination

protests 13 hours ago

‘When Does It Stop?’: Rayshard Brooks’ Family Pleads for Justice, Change

It wasn’t immediately clear if they were under arrest or being detained. The station reported that they belonged to an armed "civil guard" group.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

New MexicoprotestStatue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us