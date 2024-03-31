Man narrowly escapes saw blade barreling toward him in Oregon

It wasn’t his time.

In a scene out of horror movie, a man narrowly escaped a saw blade as it came barreling toward him outside a store in Oregon.

Video of the incident shows the man entering the store mere seconds before a large saw blade rolls quickly in his direction from across the parking lot.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was safely inside the store with the door closed behind him before the blade latched itself into the building’s facade.

“That just stuck in your wall,” the man is heard saying to the shop owner following the incident.

The shop owner and a customer could be seen walking over to the entrance after the saw blade made impact.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: