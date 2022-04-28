Man Arrested After Killing Co-Worker at Janesville Business

A new employee opened fire at a Janesville business, killing a co-worker as bullets ricocheted around a room, according to police.

The 23-year-old Evansville man claimed he was being bullied by co-workers in the seven days he had been working at Precision Drawn Metals. But, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said at a news conference Wednesday there was no evidence of that.

“That is not supported by any statements we’ve taken from employees or their management,” Moore said.

The man was arrested about 45 minutes after Tuesday's shooting on the tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Police Lt. Mark Ratzlaff says the suspect had “minimal contacts with law enforcement” before the fatal shooting, and police are not aware of any history of violence, the State Journal reported.

Police believe the shooter and the victim did not know each other before working together at Precision Drawn Metals.

The victim is a 30-year-old man from Janesville, Ratzlaff said. His name has not been released. No other employees were injured.

Police said they found the suspect driving near Highway 213 and Highway 11, pulled him over and arrested him.

During a search of his vehicle, officers said they found a small amount of marijuana, $2,000 in cash and six firearms, including the handgun used at the workplace shooting.