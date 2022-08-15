Brother of Former NFL Player Aqib Talib Surrenders to Police in Shooting of Youth Football Coach

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a youth football coach during a game on Saturday night has surrendered to police.

Lancaster Police said 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib surrendered late Monday morning at the Dallas County Jail on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder. It's not clear if Talib has obtained an attorney and his bond amount has not been announced.

Over the weekend Talib was named a suspect in the murder of Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach who was fatally shot during a reported disagreement between opposing coaches and officials on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to Lancaster Community Park on Jefferson Street just before 9 p.m. after dispatchers received multiple calls about a shooting.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 5 News, Lancaster Police

Investigators learned the opposing coaching staff was involved in a physical altercation, and one of the individuals involved discharged a firearm, striking an adult male, Lancaster police said. No other injuries were reported.

That person was later identified by Lancaster Police as Talib, the brother of Aqib Talib, a former NFL cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020.

Following the shooting Hickmon was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Lancaster Police said several witnesses, including children, were present during the incident and are being interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.