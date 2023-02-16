Lesbian Mom Loses Parental Rights, and Wife, to Child's Sperm Donor

An Oklahoma woman has no parental rights over the son she raised for two years with her estranged wife, who has since started dating the former couple’s sperm donor, a judge ruled Monday.

Kris Williams and Rebekah Wilson, who were legally married in June 2019, were both initially listed on the boy’s birth certificate when Wilson gave birth to him in August 2019, according to court documents. The boy, referred to only as W.R.W.W. in the judge’s ruling, was conceived using the sperm of Harlan Vaugh, with whom Wilson entered a “Known Sperm Donor Agreement” in September 2018.

Williams and Wilson, however, split in November 2021, and Wilson moved in with Vaughn shortly afterward, court documents state. But while Williams was on the child’s birth certificate, she did not adopt him before she split with Wilson, and she has not seen him since Nov. 23, 2021.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.