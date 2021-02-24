immigration

Lawyers Have Found the Parents of 105 Separated Migrant Children in Past Month

Those working on reunification said they had yet to find the parents of 506 children

The lawyers working to reunite immigrant parents and children separated by the Trump administration reported on Wednesday that they have found the parents of 105 children in the past month.

The steering committee of pro-bono attorneys and advocates working on reunification said it had yet to find the parents of 506 children, down from 611 on Jan. 14, 2021, the last time it reported data to a federal judge overseeing the process.

Of those 506 children, the lawyers said the parents of about 322 are believed to have been deported from the U.S., making it more difficult to find them.

This article tagged under:

immigrationBiden Administrationfamily separation
