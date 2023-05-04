Michigan

Kindergartner Dies Amid an Outbreak of Unidentified Illnesses at Detroit School

Parents should look out for flulike symptoms among children ages 4 to 7, the Health Department said.

By Aria Bendix | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Public health officials in Detroit are investigating an outbreak of unidentified illnesses at an elementary and middle school after a kindergartner died.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday that the school, Marcus Garvey Academy, "has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including student fevers, and vomiting, namely at the early grade levels."

The kindergarten student's cause of death has not been confirmed, so it is not yet known whether it was related to the outbreak.

The Detroit Health Department said in a statement Wednesday that it has not confirmed the cause of the illnesses. It told parents and caregivers to be on the lookout for several symptoms, including fever, headache, lethargy, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, among children ages 4 to 7.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Garvey Academy will be closed through Monday for deep cleaning, the statement said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

MichiganhealthDetroitchildren
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us