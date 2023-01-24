Jersey City

NJ Teacher Shot Dead; Husband Arrested in PA After Their Daughter Calls 911

The Hudson County prosecutor's office is investigating -- and the woman's 14-year-old daughter was supposedly the one to call 911

By Brian Thompson

A third-grade teacher in New Jersey was shot to death at her Jersey City home early Tuesday, allegedly a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, who was arrested out of state hours later, a high-level police source and other law enforcement sources confirmed.

Sources identified the victim as Temara King, who celebrated her 35th birthday just two weeks ago and taught at Public School Number 5 on Merseles Street. She was killed at her apartment on Bergen Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sources said her 14-year-old daughter was the one who called 911 and told the dispatcher her dad shot her multiple times.

Two bullet holes could be seen in one of the windows of the third-floor corner apartment. The teen daughter was unharmed.

"I really, really heard the shots and it went bang, bang, bang — and it was quiet," said a neighbor, Joanne.

The father, identified by sources as 39-year-old Lucus Cooper, was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police later Tuesday, the high-ranking police sources said, tracking him down near the area of Bethlehem. Charges against him weren't immediately clear, nor did Hudson County prosecutors, who were leading the investigation, immediately confirm the details of the case publicly.

Family members described King as a loving mother. She also was a loving teacher, Jersey City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Norma Fernandez indicated.

"Our hearts are broken at the sudden violent loss of Temara King," Fernandez said in a statement. "She was an outstanding educator and dedicated faculty member. She will be missed and our prayers go to her family as they cope with the tragedy."

Investigators were seen loading up evidence throughout the morning. Nearby schools were put in lockdown while Cooper was still on the loose after the alleged shooting.

King earned a master's degree with a specialty in special education and recently was promoted.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This article tagged under:

Jersey CityNew JerseyschoolsHomicideHudson County
