Jersey City Man Wanted on Murder Charge in Mother's Fiery Death: Prosecutors

Prosecutors in Hudson County are asking for help finding a 29-year-old Jersey City man they allege murdered his own mother in a possible arson case early Thursday.

Police and firefighters were called to a single-family home on Virginia Avenue just before 1 a.m. for a report of a disturbance and found a small fire, as well as 60-year-old Jacquelin Nelson in critical condition on the first floor.

Nelson was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead about three hours after authorities first got to the scene. Her cause and manner of death are pending autopsy findings from the medical examiner's office.

The fire was said to have been under control within 30 minutes of crews arriving.

Nelson's son, 29-year-old Terrance Nelson, is on the loose and has been charged with his mother's murder, prosecutors said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hudson County prosecutor's office at 201-915-1345.