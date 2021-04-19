‘It's Not Safe': Parents of Trans Kids Plan to Flee Their States as GOP Bills Loom

George and Emily Spurrier are leaving their home of 16 years in central Arkansas due to a new law that will ban the health care that they say their 17-year-old transgender son needs, NBC News reports.

Arkansas is the first state in the country to pass a law banning transition care for minors. The measure will bar access to reversible puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries, though surgeries aren’t included in global standards of care for transgender minors and aren’t performed on them in Arkansas.

The Spurriers’ son, who just started using testosterone, will no longer be able to access this physician-prescribed hormone once the new law is implemented, so his family is raising money on GoFundMe to move to New Mexico by August.

They, along with some families in Texas and North Carolina, states that are also considering similar legislation, told NBC News they are prepared to move to protect their children.

