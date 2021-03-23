‘Heroic' Boulder Officer Killed in Colorado Shooting Was Father of Seven

The Boulder police officer who was killed responding to a mass shooting at a grocery store in Colorado is being praised for his heroic actions that likely helped prevent a greater loss of life.

Officer Eric Talley was the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers supermarket after receiving calls of a "possible person with a patrol rifle," according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. He was fatally shot at the scene by a lone gunman who was armed with a high-powered rifle.

Ten people, including Talley, were killed in the attack that sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety. The suspect was in custody authorities said.

Herold called Talley's actions "heroic" while praising all officials who responded to the shooting.

“I’m grateful for the police officers that responded, and I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley,” a visibly emotional Herold said fighting back tears.

The 51-year-old had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010.

Talley was the father of seven. His youngest child is just 7 years old. His father, Homer Talley, told NBC News his son was working to become a drone operator so that he could pull away from the front lines. He said Talley didn't want to "put his family through something like this."

"He loved his kids and his family more than anything," Homer Talley said.

Kristen Stillwell, Talley's sister, remembered her brother in a post on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was,” she wrote. “Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar.”

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he was grieving along with the entire state. He said Talley lost his life while working to save the lives of others and called the killings senseless.

“He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut far too short,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Talley's body was escorted from the shooting scene by a long procession of emergency and police vehicles, their lights flashing. Residents of the community he died protecting and fellow first responders stood along the route, their arms raised in salute to honor the fallen officer.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the gunman or the nine others killed in the shooting.

The attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S., following the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area spa businesses, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.