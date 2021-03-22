‘Traumatizing': Man Describes Grandkids' Escape From Boulder Grocery Store Shooting

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two teenage girls were with their dad, who was getting a COVID-19 vaccine, at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, Monday afternoon when the shooting erupted, their grandfather, Steven, told NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver.

"There was shooting, and he saw it and got the girls down. They ran and hid upstairs in a coat closet for an hour, in the coats," he said. "They were communicating with my daughter through his phone, texting, and then the cops came in through the roof and were protecting them."

The girls, 13 and 14, escaped through the back of the business, Steven said. He said he talked to the youngest and she was acting strong.

"It's traumatizing, too, for them," he said. "I'm really concerned for their mental and emotional health. But they're great kids, and they're super solid. and they have good parents. But this is going to be a hurdle to get over."

