Recalls

Frozen vegetables recalled due to potential listeria contamination

The recalled products are under the Kroger, Food Lion and Signature Select brand names

By Mike Gavin

Corn background

Multiple frozen vegetable products have been recalled because of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Twin City Foods, Inc. announced that the recalled items, which mostly include sweet corn and mixed vegetables products under the Kroger, Food Lion and Signature Select brand names, can cause illness if consumed. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The company also warned that "listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalls Aug 22

Recalled products linked to more than 100 infant deaths still for sale on Facebook, lawmakers say

trader Joe's Aug 18

Trader Joe's says these crackers may contain metal in 4th recall issued in one month

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The full list of effected product names and UPC numbers, with best-if-used-by dates ranging from Feb. 2024 to Jan. 2025, can be found here on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Consumers are urged to immediately return the products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

This article tagged under:

RecallsFood and Drug AdministrationFood & Drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us