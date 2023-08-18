What to Know In a letter that was sent to customers on Thursday, Trader Joe’s said they were alerted by their supplier that their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) may possibly contain metal. It's the grocery store chain's fourth recall in a month.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the recall and all potentially impacted products have been removed from sale and destroyed, according to Trader Joe’s.

Anyone who may have purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds should not eat them. Instead, get rid of the product or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

For the fourth time in a month, popular grocery store chain Trader Joe’s has recalled a product, this time due to it possibly containing metal.

In a letter that was sent to customers on Thursday, Trader Joe’s said they were alerted by their supplier that their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) may possibly contain metal. The recalled product has the Best If Used By dates 03/01/24 - 03/05/24.

Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds product label

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the recall and all potentially impacted products have been removed from sale and destroyed, according to Trader Joe’s.

Anyone who may have purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds should not eat them. Instead, get rid of the product or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time. You can also email Trader Joe’s.

This is the fourth Trader Joe’s recall in the past month.

Past Trader Joe’s Recalls

On July 21, the grocery store chain announced they recalled "Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct.19 through 21, and "Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct. 17 through 21, due to concerns of rocks contamination.

On July 27, Trader Joe's announced they recalled their Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) with the “Use By” dates of 07/18/23 through 09/15/23 due to the product possibly containing insects.

Finally, on July 28, Trader Joe’s announced they recalled their Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) due to it possibly containing rocks.