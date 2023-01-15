JFK Airport

‘Cancel Takeoff!': Planes Narrowly Avoid Disaster in Close Call at JFK Airport

No injuries were reported in the incident

By Brian Price

NBC Universal, Inc.

A close call at John F. Kennedy International Airport made for a terrifying Friday the 13th.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Santo Domingo was in the midst of takeoff procedures down Runaway 4 when another jet crossed in its path.

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, officials said an American Airlines plane crossed over from an adjacent taxiway and into the path of the departing Delta flight.

Air traffic controllers were able to alert the pilots aboard Delta flight 1943, who slammed on the brakes with about 1,000 feet to spare, the FAA said.

"Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!” an air controller said in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications.

According to Flight Aware, the American Airlines flight to departing for London was able to take off the same night after a short delay of roughly 30 minutes. The Delta flight, however, was delayed until the next morning.

"Delta will work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review of flight 1943 on Jan. 13 regarding an aborted takeoff procedure at New York-JFK. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels," the airliner said in a statement.

American Airlines did not comment, but deferred to the FAA.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

JFK AirportAmerican AirlinesDeltaNYC
