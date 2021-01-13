Capitol Riot

Former Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Charged in Capitol Riot

The real estate brokerage firm where Keller worked said in a statement Wednesday he was no longer with the company

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was charged in a federal D.C. court Wednesday over his alleged participation in last week's insurrection a the U.S. Capitol.

Keller, 38, was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

video posted on Twitter by a Townhall Media reporter showed Keller inside the Capitol with a group of President Donald Trump's supporters. In the video, the crowd pushed against police officers who were trying to clear the Rotunda.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

Trump Impeached After Capitol Riot in Historic Second Charge

Donald Trump Jan 12

Trump Faces a Trial in the Senate: Here's How it Will Work

Keller was seen wearing a jacket with the letters "USA" on the back.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotWashington D.C.U.S. Capitol
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us