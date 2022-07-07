Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Gravely Injured in Shooting

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and gravely injured while campaigning Friday in southern Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was giving a speech in the city of Nara when gunfire was heard around 11:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Thursday ET). NHK, citing the local fire department, reported that Abe was in a state of “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

The news outlet reported that the suspected shooter had been apprehended.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This is a developing story