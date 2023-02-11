Florida Named World's Shark Bite Capital in 2022. Here's How to Avoid Attacks

Although the number of unprovoked shark attacks worldwide decreased in 2022, a study from the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File found that last year Florida recorded the highest number of reported shark bites in the world.

Sharks bit 16 people in unprovoked encounters off Florida’s waters in 2022, and while none of these bites were fatal, two, most likely from bull sharks, required medical attention resulting in amputations, according to the study.

The International Shark Attack File places a strong emphasis on unprovoked bites in its annual report and does not highlight attacks that may have been prompted by mitigating circumstances, such as fishing lines cast in the direct vicinity of the incident or the presence of chum in the water.

Seven of Florida’s 16 attacks last year were in Volusia County, four were in Monroe County which includes the Keys, and Palm Beach, Brevard, Martin, Nassau and Pinellas counties each had one attack.

"The unprovoked bites are likely due to the same forces responsible for unprovoked bites in previous years," Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s Florida Program for Shark Research told NBC 6.

"Most of the bites in Florida are cases of mistaken identity. A large fraction of the bites (nearly half) are in Volusia county.

Naylor added that several of the bites in Volusia County are at New Smyrna Beach where the water is crowded with surfers and where there are large schools of bait fish upon which the black tip sharks feed.

"The surf renders the water turbid which means visibility is poor," Naylor said. "As a result, the sharks are more likely to mistake someone's hand or foot for an intended prey item (mullet or menhaden)."

One of the most notable cases in Florida was the woman snorkeling in Dry Tortugas National Park near Key West in January 2022 where she was bitten by a lemon shark, which rarely attack humans.

This was only the 11th known unprovoked attack from this species, according to the International Shark Attack File.

In 2022 there were a total of 57 unprovoked bites worldwide, most of which happened in the U.S. and Australia.

After Florida, New York had the second most number of reported bites with eight incidents, Hawaii had 5, California and South Carolina had four each, North Carolina had two and Texas and Alabama had one incident each.

The study noted, however, that although there were a significant decline in unprovoked shark bites, the reduction might be in part because of the decline of shark populations in the world.

“Generally speaking, the number of sharks in the world’s oceans has decreased, which may have contributed to recent lulls”.

“It’s likely that fatalities are down because some areas have recently implemented rigorous beach safety protocols, especially in Australia.”

How can you reduce your risk of an unprovoked shark attack?

Contrary to what you might think, the chances of being bitten by a shark remain incredibly low.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of accidental death worldwide, and coastal features like rip tides and strong currents pose a greater risk to beachgoers than sharks.

To reduce your risk of a shark attack the International Shark Attack File recommends:

Always stay with a buddy, since sharks are more likely to approach a solitary individual. Do not wander too far from shore. Being far from shore also isolates you from any emergency assistance. Exercise caution when occupying the area between sandbars or near steep dropoffs Avoid being in the water during low light hours (dawn or dusk) and at night when many sharks are most active and feeding. Sharks have never been shown to be attracted to the smell of human blood, however, it may still be advisable to stay out of the water if bleeding from an open wound. Wearing shiny jewelry is discouraged because the reflected light may resemble the sheen of fish scales. Avoid areas with known effluents or sewage and those being used by sport or commercial anglers, especially if there are signs of bait fishes or feeding activity. Diving seabirds are good indicators of these fishes’ presence. Avoid water being used by recreational or commercial anglers. Sightings of porpoises or dolphins do not indicate the absence of sharks, both often eat the same food items. Use extra caution when waters are murky, some shark species will have just as much trouble seeing as you. Avoid uneven tanning, bright-colored and/or high contrasting clothing, sharks see contrast particularly well. Refrain from excess splashing, particularly in a single spot. Sharks can hear the low-frequency sounds from splashing and may investigate to see if there is a fish/prey in distress. Do not enter the water if sharks are known to be present. Slowly and calmly evacuate the water if sharks are seen.

