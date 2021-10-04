Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that his wife, Casey DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," Gov. DeSantis said in a statement. "As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady."

Casey DeSantis, 41, married Ron DeSantis in 2010. She is originally from Ohio and previously worked as a television host, including for WJXT-TV in Jacksonville. She has played an active role in her husband's administration, advocating for people with mental health issues.

The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Madison, 3-year-old son Mason and 18-month-old daughter Mamie – who is the first baby to be born in the Governor’s Mansion in more than 50 years.

Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state," DeSantis' statement read. "Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."