Texas

Five Charged After Almost 100 People Found in Houston Home in Alleged Smuggling Operation

There were 97 people crammed in the Houston house in what authorities believe was a smuggling operation

Houston police
Houston Police Department

Five people have been charged after 97 migrants were found in a Houston house Friday in what authorities think is a smuggling operation, federal prosecutors said Monday.

All five charged by criminal complaint Saturday are living in the county illegally, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said. They are from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Friday, Houston police were investigating a report of a possible kidnapping and found 97 people, none of whom have authorization to be in the U.S., inside the two-story home, officials said.

More than 90 people were found inside a home in southwest Houston, and Houston police say they suspect human smuggling, on April 30, 2021. | KPRC

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Joe Biden 6 hours ago

Biden Quadruples Trump Refugee Cap After Delay Backlash

air travel 7 hours ago

FAA Warns of Spike in Unruly, Dangerous Passenger Behavior

This article tagged under:

TexasHouston
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us