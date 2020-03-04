NJ Gets 2nd Positive COVID-19 Test, Samples Sent to CDC for Confirmation

UPDATE: New York Coronavirus Cases Double Overnight to 22

New Jersey now has its first 2 presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus, New Jersey Acting Governor Sheila Oliver said Thursday.

The first case is a 32-year-old man is from Fort Lee and did test positive for COVID-19, but the sample is being sent to the CDC for official confirmation, the local mayor said. He has been hospitalized since March 3; the chief physician at the hospital said Thursday that the man is "resting comfortably and doing well."

The New Jersey Department of Health has established a 24-hour telephone hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions: 800-222-1222

In announcing the case Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said his administration was working aggressively to contain the spread in the state.

“We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection," Murphy said. "Safeguarding the public’s health is one of my highest priorities and my Administration is prepared to respond swiftly to any additional positive cases of COVID-19 here in New Jersey.”

Those organizing events as small as weddings or as large as concerts and sporting events at Madison Square Garden are doing what they can to quell fears, and encourage people not to worry about attending. NBC New York’s Gilma Avalos reports.

According to sources, the man who tested positive had some type of contact with one of the eleven COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed in New York as of Wednesday. Eleven new cases were confirmed in New York overnight, mostly in Westchester County. It was not immediately clear which of the infected patients he was in contact with, though. New Jersey's Department of Health was tracing individuals who may have had close contact with the man, according to the announcement.

The man was unaware that he had coronavirus, but two officials tell News 4 it appears he had very limited if any circulation within the community while contagious -- so they're confident there would be little if any person-to-person spread connected to his case. Again, the overall risk is low.

In light of the news, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said Thursday that the Division of Consumer Protection of Bergen and Passaic Counties are warning people to be aware of potential COVID-19 price gouging.

"We are asking Bergen and Passaic County residents to report any merchants that dramatically increase prices for surgical masks, gloves, sanitizing products such as hand sanitizer, Lysol/Clorox wipes and sprays in an apparent attempt to take unfair advantage of a health emergency," Tedesco said.

Suspect price gouging? Contact the Division of Consumer Protection at 201-336-400 immediately

Oliver did not go into details about the second case.

The developments in New Jersey came the same day that federal health officials said they were providing the state with $1.75 million in what they called initial funding to respond to the virus in New Jersey. The U.S. House also passed an $8.3 billion bipartisan bill to combat the virus earlier Wednesday.

Murphy said Tuesday that the state was preparing for the likelihood that the state would see a case at some point. Persichilli said the state has 700 rooms capable of isolating patients in hospitals across the state, if needed.

Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus, and Persichilli said a crisis management team has been meeting daily.